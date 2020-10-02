American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.73. 427,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,552. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

