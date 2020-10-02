American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.12 million. American Software posted sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $112.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.86 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $123.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 80,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,673. The firm has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.49. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 2,177.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

