AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

AMN traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 235,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,601. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.52. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

