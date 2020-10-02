Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,646.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.