Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,504 shares of company stock valued at $32,747,067 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,519. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

