Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.16. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. AXA bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $7,790,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 29,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,383. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

