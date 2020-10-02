Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,376. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

