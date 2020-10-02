Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,376. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit