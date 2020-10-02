Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report sales of $197.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $193.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $842.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $842.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $931.51 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

LOPE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 241,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,080. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $60,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,998,000 after buying an additional 530,781 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 197,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

