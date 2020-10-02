Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNOV. ValuEngine cut MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MediciNova by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 8,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,187. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

