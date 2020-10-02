Analysts Expect Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Surface Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. 504,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

