Analysts Set Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Price Target at $38.50

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 50,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 290.71 and a beta of 1.18. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

