Analysts Set Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYN. Sidoti lowered their price target on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 2,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.33. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

