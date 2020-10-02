Analysts Set Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target at $28.00

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYN. Sidoti lowered their price target on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 2,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.33. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit