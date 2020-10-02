Analyzing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Zynga (OTCMKTS:ZNGA)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get CrowdGather alerts:

This table compares CrowdGather and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07%

This table compares CrowdGather and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 2.90 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Zynga $1.32 billion 7.67 $41.92 million ($0.06) -157.00

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Volatility & Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 2 3 13 0 2.61

Zynga has a consensus target price of $10.99, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynga beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.