AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.48 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.00 and a beta of 0.50.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

