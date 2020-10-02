Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ANFGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ANFGF remained flat at $$13.19 during trading hours on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

