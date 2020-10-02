Aragon (ANT) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $117.51 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00033591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

