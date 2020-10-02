Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 582.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Arca Continental SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised Arca Continental SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Arca Continental SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of EMBVF stock remained flat at $$4.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.