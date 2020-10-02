Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

AAU remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday. 601,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,733. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Ariana Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.22.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,440.22). Also, insider Kerim Sener sold 250,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

