Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Arionum has a total market cap of $83,756.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,507.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.03271366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.02071820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00425222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00950138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00595591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049020 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010351 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

