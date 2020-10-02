Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in September

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FCMGF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
