Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in September

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FCMGF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

