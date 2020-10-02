Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ATQT traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 35.50 ($0.46). 81,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.93. Attraqt Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Attraqt Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

About Attraqt Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

