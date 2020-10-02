AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.51 Million

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report $570.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.33 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $587.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Truist decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.94. 1,456,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.