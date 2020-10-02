BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$4.41 during midday trading on Friday. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.