BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTDPY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 3,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

