Bata Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $59,729.56 and $269.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00424882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

