BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:BVNRY remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.64.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 31.95%. Research analysts predict that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

