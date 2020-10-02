BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCML traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 8,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,012. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

