Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. Big Lots also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

BIG stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

