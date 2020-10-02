Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,092.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $829,132.22 and $1,092.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.05234941 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

