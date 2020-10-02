BitcoiNote (BTCN) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $21,372.45 and $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,965,327 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

