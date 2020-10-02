BitcoiNote Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $21,372.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,965,327 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

