Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MCA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,341. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

