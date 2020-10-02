Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE MCA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,341. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.