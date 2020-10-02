BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.41 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $650.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002085 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,078,911 coins and its circulating supply is 26,535,945 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

