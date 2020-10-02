Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.60

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE BA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,577,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,862,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.19.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

