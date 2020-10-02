BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $9,783.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00258145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01524670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171606 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,314,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,283,938 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.