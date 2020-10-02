BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 22,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,422. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

