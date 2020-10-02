Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.30. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

