Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.79.

ORLY traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.24. The company had a trading volume of 356,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,994. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.