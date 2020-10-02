Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $593.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $596.66 million and the lowest is $589.50 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $640.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,179. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

