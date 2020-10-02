Brokerages Expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.20. 3M posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

3M stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. 1,758,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

