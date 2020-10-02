Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings per share of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $2.30. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $9.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. 487,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 276,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

