Brokerages Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce sales of $292.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.59 million. RealPage posted sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,990,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $127,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,158 shares of company stock worth $31,317,451. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RP stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.07. 553,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

