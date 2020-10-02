Brokerages Set ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $59.25

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 176,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,803. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

