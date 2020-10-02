Brokerages Set Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) PT at $10.88

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 240,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CTT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 291,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,586. The company has a market cap of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.32. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.