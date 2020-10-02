Brokerages Set Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Target Price at $4.63

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 394,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,978. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience by 62.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

