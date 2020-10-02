Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.
Shares of SEOAY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.47. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.73.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
