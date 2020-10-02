Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of SEOAY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.47. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

