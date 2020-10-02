Brokerages Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) PT at $1.13

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

