Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 111.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

