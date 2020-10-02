Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.19). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $23.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.13. 86,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $242.15.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,581.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Carvana by 408.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 37.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

