Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 683,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,860,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,461,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,214,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,814. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

